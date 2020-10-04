Sei Investments Co. Has $411,000 Holdings in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in American National Insurance were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in American National Insurance by 0.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 344,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American National Insurance by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the period. PhiloSmith Capital Corp acquired a new stake in American National Insurance in the second quarter worth $5,477,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American National Insurance by 0.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in American National Insurance by 66.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

American National Insurance stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. American National Insurance has a 1-year low of $63.93 and a 1-year high of $122.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th.

In other American National Insurance news, Director E Douglas Mcleod acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.30 per share, with a total value of $225,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 3,335 shares of company stock worth $251,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

