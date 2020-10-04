12,777 Shares in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOMO. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 1.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domo by 63.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 420.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Domo by 4,006.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Domo by 119.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $332,137.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,709,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,890 shares of company stock worth $1,469,008 in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Domo from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Domo from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Domo from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Domo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

DOMO opened at $38.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 3.06.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.13. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 53.38%. The company had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

