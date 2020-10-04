35,142 Shares in Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,142 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INSG. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Inseego by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 46,027 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Inseego by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Inseego by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Inseego by 1,219.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 440,131 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Inseego in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Inseego from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Inseego in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG opened at $10.11 on Friday. Inseego Corp has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $994.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inseego Corp will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Smith sold 10,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $113,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,500.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,893. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,647 shares of company stock valued at $853,253 over the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

