Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,816 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,816 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 216,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $286,704.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,458.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $395,454.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,130 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MWA. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

NYSE:MWA opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.71.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.65 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.