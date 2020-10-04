13,840 Shares in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 138.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 2,305.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 839.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Virginia E. Shanks bought 1,600 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $28.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 114.52 and a beta of 1.43. EPR Properties has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a current ratio of 15.57.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($1.57). EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 2.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

