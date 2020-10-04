Sei Investments Co. Invests $475,000 in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the 1st quarter valued at $11,051,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 739.5% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 460,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 405,965 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the 1st quarter valued at $2,529,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,827,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMCI opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $28.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

