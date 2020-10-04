Sei Investments Co. Purchases New Holdings in Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Anterix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATEX. Bain Capital Credit LP acquired a new stake in Anterix during the 1st quarter worth $30,981,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Anterix by 3.4% during the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,017,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,157,000 after purchasing an additional 166,421 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Anterix by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 644,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,241,000 after acquiring an additional 119,500 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at $3,923,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Anterix by 916.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 60,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 54,579 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 14,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $597,103.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $277,251.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,546.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,043. 6.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86. Anterix Inc has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.26 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 3,174.40%. Equities analysts expect that Anterix Inc will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ATEX. TheStreet cut shares of Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Anterix from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

