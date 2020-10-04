Sei Investments Co. Makes New $474,000 Investment in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

APOG opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.29. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $41.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $319.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.89 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

