35,986 Shares in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Teekay Tankers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TNK stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $378.28 million, a PE ratio of 1.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.05.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.51). Teekay Tankers had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

TNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BofA Securities lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

