Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) Stake Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Tutor Perini worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 112.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1,052.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total value of $508,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Tutor Perini from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Tutor Perini from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

TPC opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Tutor Perini Corp has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

