Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,408,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,918,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,007.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 582,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 530,302 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNOM opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $27.37.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 55.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

