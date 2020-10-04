TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Position Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,996 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 26,067 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 1.23% of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,375 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $7.79 on Friday. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $23.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $146.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shipping company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $155.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.69 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

