Sei Investments Co. Has $464,000 Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,329 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Axcelis Technologies worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,101.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 26.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 50.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

ACLS opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day moving average is $24.13. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

