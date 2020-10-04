Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,360 Shares of ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. 30.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Lisa Feng sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $1,084,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,874.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,785 shares of company stock worth $9,754,441 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.24. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 101.39 and a beta of 0.93. ACM Research Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.87.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $39.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 11.82%. Analysts expect that ACM Research Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised ACM Research from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on ACM Research from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

