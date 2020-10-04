Sei Investments Co. Trims Position in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,264 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1,013.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 230,963 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 15,961.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 120.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 20,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.63 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on OneMain from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on OneMain from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

