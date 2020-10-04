Centamin (TSE:CEE) Shares Gap Down to $3.45

Centamin PLC (TSE:CEE) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.45, but opened at $2.74. Centamin shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 44,833 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Centamin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Centamin’s payout ratio is 81.30%.

In other news, Senior Officer Youssef Abbas El-Raghy sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.12, for a total transaction of C$423,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$715,370.71. Also, Director Heidi Anne Brown sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total value of C$59,625.00.

Centamin Company Profile (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

