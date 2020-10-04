Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHOO. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.46. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 22,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $691,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after buying an additional 46,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 16,965 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

