Reviewing Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Primeenergy Resources alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Primeenergy Resources and Falcon Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primeenergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Falcon Minerals 0 5 2 0 2.29

Falcon Minerals has a consensus price target of $4.97, indicating a potential upside of 101.90%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Primeenergy Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Primeenergy Resources and Falcon Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primeenergy Resources -6.93% -5.47% -2.42% Falcon Minerals 14.06% 2.82% 2.38%

Risk & Volatility

Primeenergy Resources has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Primeenergy Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.6% of Primeenergy Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Primeenergy Resources and Falcon Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primeenergy Resources $104.82 million 1.28 $3.48 million N/A N/A Falcon Minerals $68.46 million 3.09 $14.35 million $0.31 7.94

Falcon Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Primeenergy Resources.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Primeenergy Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primeenergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,500 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and West Virginia. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Primeenergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primeenergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.