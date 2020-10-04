$4.24 Billion in Sales Expected for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) will report $4.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BCE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.29 billion and the lowest is $4.19 billion. BCE posted sales of $4.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full-year sales of $17.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.98 billion to $17.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.21 billion to $18.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BCE.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. Scotiabank lowered BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on BCE in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $41.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of BCE by 49.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,517,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,631 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of BCE by 14.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,381,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,648 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter worth $41,770,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BCE by 30.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,884,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,516,000 after purchasing an additional 911,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of BCE by 127.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,601,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,810,000 after purchasing an additional 896,064 shares in the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BCE (BCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.