Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) to announce $267.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $256.33 million to $274.10 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $253.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $998.79 million to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Dorman Products had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DORM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $135,295.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 104.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2,395.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 17.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorman Products stock opened at $94.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.49. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $94.54.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

