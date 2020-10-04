Zacks: Brokerages Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will post sales of $6.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.35 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $24.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $31.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $114.52 million, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $265.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DCPH shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $71.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.84.

In related news, CFO Thomas Patrick Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $272,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $593,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $1,294,519.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,085 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,569. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

