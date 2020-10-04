Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $368.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) will report $368.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $346.35 million and the highest is $381.89 million. Roku reported sales of $260.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $356.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.17 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roku from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.71.

In other news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $56,172.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,172.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 75,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $12,188,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,188,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 394,997 shares of company stock worth $64,748,429. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Roku by 225.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Roku by 70.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Roku by 33.9% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Roku during the second quarter worth $47,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROKU opened at $200.00 on Friday. Roku has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $203.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.91 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

