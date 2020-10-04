Financial Contrast: Henderson Investment (OTCMKTS:HDVTY) vs. City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY)

Henderson Investment (OTCMKTS:HDVTY) and City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Henderson Investment alerts:

This table compares Henderson Investment and City Developments’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Henderson Investment $217.81 million 0.92 $7.91 million N/A N/A City Developments $2.51 billion 2.04 $413.95 million $0.44 12.84

City Developments has higher revenue and earnings than Henderson Investment.

Dividends

Henderson Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. City Developments pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. City Developments pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Henderson Investment and City Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henderson Investment N/A N/A N/A City Developments N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Henderson Investment has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Developments has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of City Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Henderson Investment and City Developments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Henderson Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A City Developments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

City Developments beats Henderson Investment on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Henderson Investment Company Profile

Henderson Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of department stores in Hong Kong. It operates six department stores under the Citistore name; and two general merchandise stores-cum-supermarkets under the APITA and UNY names. The company is based in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Investment Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Land Development Company Limited.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate operating company with a network spanning 100 locations in 28 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls. With a proven track record of over 50 years in real estate development, investment and management, CDL has developed over 40,000 homes and owns over 18 million square feet of lettable floor area globally. Its diversified land bank offers a solid development pipeline in Singapore as well as its key overseas markets of China, UK, Japan and Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.