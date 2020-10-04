Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) versus Integrated Ventures (NASDAQ:INTV) Financial Survey

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) and Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Winmark alerts:

This table compares Winmark and Integrated Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winmark 43.68% -306.43% 59.34% Integrated Ventures -2,081.55% N/A -819.69%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Winmark and Integrated Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winmark 0 0 0 0 N/A Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Winmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Winmark shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Winmark has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrated Ventures has a beta of 3.28, indicating that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Winmark and Integrated Ventures’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winmark $73.30 million 8.93 $32.15 million N/A N/A Integrated Ventures $280,000.00 6.24 -$9.51 million N/A N/A

Winmark has higher revenue and earnings than Integrated Ventures.

Summary

Winmark beats Integrated Ventures on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names. The company's Plato's Closet brand stores buy and sell used clothing and accessories for the teenage and young adult market; and Once Upon A Child brand stores buy and sell used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily targeting parents of children ages infant to 12 years. Its Play It Again Sports brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities, such as team sports, fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others; Music Go Round brand stores buy, sell, trade, and consign used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories; and Style Encore brand stores buy and sell used women's apparel, shoes, and accessories. In addition, the company is also involved in middle-market equipment leasing business focusing on technology-based assets for large and medium-sized businesses; and small-ticket financing business. As of December 29, 2018, it had 1,241 franchised stores. Winmark Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Integrated Ventures Company Profile

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2019, it owns and operates approximately 880 cryptocurrencies miners located in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The company was formerly known as EMS Find, Inc. and changed its name to Integrated Ventures, Inc. in July 2017. Integrated Ventures, Inc. is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.