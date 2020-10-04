Comparing Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) & Cosan (NASDAQ:CZZ)

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) and Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

51.8% of Whole Earth Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Cosan shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Whole Earth Brands and Cosan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whole Earth Brands N/A N/A N/A Cosan 8.65% 13.56% 3.19%

Risk and Volatility

Whole Earth Brands has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cosan has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Whole Earth Brands and Cosan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whole Earth Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Cosan 0 3 1 0 2.25

Cosan has a consensus price target of $16.90, suggesting a potential upside of 15.60%. Given Cosan’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cosan is more favorable than Whole Earth Brands.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Whole Earth Brands and Cosan’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whole Earth Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cosan $5.01 billion 0.71 $333.56 million $1.34 10.91

Cosan has higher revenue and earnings than Whole Earth Brands.

Summary

Cosan beats Whole Earth Brands on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company offers various licorice products from licorice root, intermediary licorice extracts, and crude derivatives for the tobacco industry as tobacco flavor enhancing and moistening agents; and food and beverage processors, confectioners, cosmetic companies, and pharmaceutical manufacturers for use as flavoring or masking agents, as well as sells licorice root residue as garden mulch under the name Right Dress. It also manufactures, markets, and distributes tabletop sweeteners for the consumer food markets primarily under the Equal, Canderel, Pure Via, and Whole Earth Sweetener brands through the food retail, mass merchandising, pharmacy, and food service channels. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse. Its Raízen Combustíveis segment distributes and markets fuels, primarily through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand in Brazil. The company's COMGÁS segment distributes piped natural gas to customers in the industrial, residential, commercial, automotive, thermo-generation and cogeneration sectors in Sao Paulo. Its Cosan Logística segment provides logistics services for transport, storage, and port loading of commodities, primarily for sugar products; and leases locomotives, wagons, and other railway equipment. The company's Lubricants segment produces and distributes lubricants under the Mobil and Comma brands. It operates a network of approximately 6,272 service stations and 950 convenience stores, as well as 68 distribution terminals and 68 airports supplying jet fuel. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.