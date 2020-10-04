Head to Head Contrast: Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) & ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (NYSE:XNGSY)

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) and ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Crestwood Equity Partners has a beta of 4.05, meaning that its share price is 305% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Crestwood Equity Partners and ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crestwood Equity Partners $3.18 billion 0.28 $285.10 million $0.01 1,200.00 ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR $10.16 billion 1.21 $820.45 million $2.92 14.98

ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Crestwood Equity Partners. ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crestwood Equity Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.3% of Crestwood Equity Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Crestwood Equity Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Crestwood Equity Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.8%. ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Crestwood Equity Partners pays out 25,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crestwood Equity Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Crestwood Equity Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Crestwood Equity Partners and ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crestwood Equity Partners 1 4 1 0 2.00 ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Crestwood Equity Partners presently has a consensus price target of $11.17, suggesting a potential downside of 6.94%. Given Crestwood Equity Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crestwood Equity Partners is more favorable than ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares Crestwood Equity Partners and ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crestwood Equity Partners -0.26% 5.18% 1.54% ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Crestwood Equity Partners beats ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services. The S&T segment provides crude oil and natural gas storage and transportation services to producers, utilities, and other customers. The MS&L segment offers natural gas liquid (NGL) and crude oil storage, as well as marketing and transportation services to producers, refiners, marketers, and other customers. The company owns and operates natural gas facilities with approximately 2.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas/day (Bcf/d) of gathering capacity and 0.9 Bcf/d of processing capacity; with approximately 2.5 MMBbls of storage capacity, as well as portfolio of transportation assets with a capacity of transporting approximately 1.3 MMBbls/day of NGLs; and crude oil facilities with approximately 125,000 Bbls/d of gathering capacity, 1.9 million barrels of storage capacity, 20,000 Bbls/d of transportation capacity, and 180,000 Bbls/d of rail loading capacity. It also has ownership interests in natural gas facilities with approximately 0.3 Bcf/d of gathering capacity, 0.2 Bcf/d of processing capacity, 75.8 Bcf of certificated working storage capacity, and 1.6 Bcf/d of transportation capacity; and crude oil facilities with approximately 380,000 Bbls of working storage capacity. Crestwood Equity GP LLC serves as the general partner of Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The company was formerly known as Inergy L.P. and changed its name to Crestwood Equity Partners LP in October 2013. Crestwood Equity Partners LP was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About ENN ENERGY HOLD/ADR

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment in, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures, vehicle and ship refuelling stations, and integrated energy stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Gas Connection, Sales of Piped Gas, Vehicle Gas Refueling Stations, Wholesale of Gas, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Sales of Gas Appliances, and Sales of Material segments. The company also sells and distributes piped gas, liquefied natural gas, and other multi-energy products; and provides other services in relation to energy supply, as well as engages in energy trading business. In addition, it retails gas pipelines, and related materials and equipment; transports oil products and gas; and sources and sells compressed pipeline gas. Further, ENN Energy Holdings Limited provides financial services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 325 CNG refueling stations, 281 LNG refueling stations, and franchised 266 refueling stations. As of the above date, it provided piped natural gas connections for 2,074,270 residential households and 23,200 commercial/industrial customers. The company was formerly known as XinAo Gas Holdings Limited and changed its name to ENN Energy Holdings Limited in September 2010. ENN Energy Holdings Limited was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Langfang, China.

