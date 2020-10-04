Analyzing Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) & GasLog (NYSE:GLOG)

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) and GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Flex LNG has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GasLog has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Flex LNG and GasLog’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flex LNG $119.97 million 2.57 $16.97 million N/A N/A GasLog $668.64 million 0.40 -$100.66 million $0.29 9.66

Flex LNG has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GasLog.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Flex LNG and GasLog, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flex LNG 0 0 0 0 N/A GasLog 1 2 3 0 2.33

GasLog has a consensus price target of $6.41, indicating a potential upside of 128.87%. Given GasLog’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GasLog is more favorable than Flex LNG.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.8% of Flex LNG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of GasLog shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Flex LNG and GasLog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flex LNG 1.91% 4.00% 2.04% GasLog -20.30% 2.00% 0.62%

Summary

Flex LNG beats GasLog on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flex LNG Company Profile

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order. GasLog Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Monaco.

