Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Trading Up 22.5%

Blonder Tongue Labs, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)’s share price was up 22.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.01. Approximately 2,142,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 238% from the average daily volume of 634,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

Blonder Tongue Labs (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter.

Blonder Tongue Labs Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices.

