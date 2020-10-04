Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) Stock Price Up 20.6%

Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD)’s share price rose 20.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.28. Approximately 19,056,332 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 349% from the average daily volume of 4,241,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The company has a market cap of $21.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.12). Pacific Drilling had a negative net margin of 253.61% and a negative return on equity of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacific Drilling stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 112,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Pacific Drilling at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD)

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

