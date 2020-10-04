CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Up 21.1%

CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s share price shot up 21.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $2.99. 34,427,309 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,522% from the average session volume of 1,312,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTIC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $220.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.14.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 141,810 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 48.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 71.3% in the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,430,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,637 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 90.4% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,520,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520,600 shares during the period. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It develops PIXUVRI, a novel aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.