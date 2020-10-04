Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) Shares Up 18.5%

Shares of Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) shot up 18.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.35. 840,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 167% from the average session volume of 314,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNAV. TheStreet raised shares of Telenav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Telenav in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley raised shares of Telenav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.63.

Get Telenav alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $204.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.18.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Telenav had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $35.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Telenav Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hassan Wahla sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Telenav in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telenav in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Telenav in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telenav Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.