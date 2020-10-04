New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Stock Price Up 15.6%

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) shares rose 15.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.56. Approximately 688,466 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 484% from the average daily volume of 117,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

New Concept Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had 153 producing gas wells; 31 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

