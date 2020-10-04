Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock Price Up 15.1%

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) shares rose 15.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 423,397 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 776,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pedevco from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pedevco stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) by 477.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Pedevco worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Pedevco Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The company's principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 10,961 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pedevco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pedevco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Blonder Tongue Labs Trading Up 22.5%
Blonder Tongue Labs Trading Up 22.5%
Pacific Drilling Stock Price Up 20.6%
Pacific Drilling Stock Price Up 20.6%
CTI BioPharma Shares Up 21.1%
CTI BioPharma Shares Up 21.1%
Telenav Shares Up 18.5%
Telenav Shares Up 18.5%
New Concept Energy Stock Price Up 15.6%
New Concept Energy Stock Price Up 15.6%
Pedevco Stock Price Up 15.1%
Pedevco Stock Price Up 15.1%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report