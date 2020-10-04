Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock Price Up 15.1%

Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) shares rose 15.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 423,397 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 776,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pedevco from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pedevco stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) by 477.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Pedevco worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The company's principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 10,961 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado.

