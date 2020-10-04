DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Shares Up 14.1%

DPW Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) shares shot up 14.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.26. 28,140,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 909% from the average session volume of 2,788,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

DPW (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter.

DPW Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

DPW Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America and Europe. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for DPW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DPW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.