HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Trading Up 12.4%

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) was up 12.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.63 and last traded at $29.46. Approximately 309,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 177,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

Several research analysts recently commented on HMST shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HomeStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $668.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $333,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,515.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,811 shares in the company, valued at $50,182.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,258 shares of company stock valued at $770,681 over the last 90 days. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after buying an additional 50,916 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

