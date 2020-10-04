Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Trading 12.1% Higher

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.46 and last traded at $3.42. 705,261 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 703,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $216.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 27,238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 13.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,326,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 132,137 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

