Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)’s stock price rose 10.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 254,507 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 234,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of $713.27 million, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $24.31 million during the quarter. Five Point had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Five Point Holdings LLC will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

