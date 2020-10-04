Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH)’s stock price rose 10.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 254,507 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 234,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.
The firm has a market capitalization of $713.27 million, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90.
Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $24.31 million during the quarter. Five Point had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Five Point Holdings LLC will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Five Point Company Profile (NYSE:FPH)
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.
