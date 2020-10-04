Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading 10.8% Higher

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares traded up 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.89 and last traded at $2.87. 349,996 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 237,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $223.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 3.13.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $453.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.70 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 50,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. 15.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. produces and sells specialty hydrocarbon products in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Products and Fuel Products. The Specialty Products segment offers various lubricating oils, white mineral oils, solvents, petrolatums, waxes, synthetic lubricants, and other products which are used primarily as raw material components for basic automotive, industrial, and consumer goods.

