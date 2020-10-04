Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) shares rose 9.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 181,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 186,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The stock has a market capitalization of $90.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JT. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,991,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 370,726 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 37.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 314,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 85,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 21.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 41,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,929,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 139,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.