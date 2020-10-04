NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Trading Up 10.2%

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) shares were up 10.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.03 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 2,795,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 1,360,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. NOW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

The firm has a market cap of $533.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. NOW had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NOW Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,695,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,300,000 after acquiring an additional 317,716 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in NOW by 4.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,561,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,015,000 after purchasing an additional 294,845 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in NOW by 4.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,974,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after purchasing an additional 304,276 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NOW by 92.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,755,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in NOW in the first quarter valued at $10,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

