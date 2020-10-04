BristowGroupInc . (NASDAQ:VTOL) Trading Up 9.9%

Shares of BristowGroupInc . (NASDAQ:VTOL) were up 9.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.07 and last traded at $23.97. Approximately 215,625 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 117,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

Separately, BidaskClub cut BristowGroupInc . from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.28.

BristowGroupInc . (NASDAQ:VTOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $270.19 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 701,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $16,530,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of BristowGroupInc . during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BristowGroupInc . during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BristowGroupInc . during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of BristowGroupInc . during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of BristowGroupInc . in the second quarter worth $114,000.

BristowGroupInc . Company Profile (NASDAQ:VTOL)

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad.

