One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Shares Up 9.3%

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS)’s stock price was up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 2,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 120,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised One Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $65.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65.

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. One Group Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 9.74%. On average, research analysts forecast that One Group Hospitality Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

