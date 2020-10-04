Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Trading Up 9.2%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS)’s stock price traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.12 and last traded at $40.11. 1,765,736 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 762,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 1,343.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 24,611 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 91.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 103,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 49,519 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

