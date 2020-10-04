Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Stock Price Up 9%

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) rose 9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.82 and last traded at $8.68. Approximately 841,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 858,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.72.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $980.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.31 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.