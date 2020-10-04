COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Up 8.9%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) traded up 8.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.41 and last traded at $36.82. 1,015,702 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 895,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

