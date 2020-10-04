Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s share price rose 8.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 1,724,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,292,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

SEEL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Seelos Therapeutics Inc will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $97,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company is focused on neurological and psychiatric disorders, including orphan indications. Its lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

