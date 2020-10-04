Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Shares Up 8.7%

Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.38. 2,538,215 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 1,740,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AESE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.99.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 128.57% and a negative return on equity of 52.23%. The business had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Allied Esports Entertainment news, President Adam J. Pliska sold 70,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $172,374.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 233,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,678.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kenneth Decubellis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 696,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,159 over the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.26% of Allied Esports Entertainment at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States.

