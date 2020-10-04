Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) shares rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 2,855,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,412,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

BTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.11.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The coal producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.76 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 55.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,735 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 57.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 241,426 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 88,341 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 48.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,956 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 183,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,940 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 33,924 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

