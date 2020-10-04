Analysts Expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $419.38 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will announce $419.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $413.00 million and the highest is $431.83 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $416.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $400.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

SEIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,752,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,546,977 shares in the company, valued at $477,921,668.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 592,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,574,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SEI Investments by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,434,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,813,000 after acquiring an additional 134,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,589,000 after buying an additional 27,235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 500.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,333,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,035,000 after buying an additional 1,111,503 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 509.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,278,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,041,000 after buying an additional 1,068,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 947,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,935,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $51.75 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.75.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

