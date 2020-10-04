Brokerages Anticipate Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $131.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) will report sales of $131.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.41 million and the lowest is $124.65 million. Diamond S Shipping reported sales of $141.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full-year sales of $686.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $670.65 million to $695.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $711.13 million, with estimates ranging from $629.44 million to $776.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Diamond S Shipping.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $183.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.07 million. Diamond S Shipping had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 12.62%.

DSSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 36.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 19.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 80,357 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 76.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after purchasing an additional 193,374 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 70.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Diamond S Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $401,000. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DSSI opened at $7.24 on Friday. Diamond S Shipping has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

